Helen Chukwu
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Chief Executive Officer
Helen Chukwu is a fashion professional with ample international experience and knowledge. She has a BA from Instituto Marangoni and has worked with leading designers across three different continents, showcasing in different fashion shows and styling celebrities.
The 3-Step Cycle That's Enabling Me to Redefine an Entire African Industry
Building a couture fashion house out of Nigeria isn't all hemlines and buttons; it's about self-reliance, empowerment and competition.
