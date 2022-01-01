Helen Chukwu

Helen Chukwu

Helen Chukwu is a fashion professional with ample international experience and knowledge. She has a BA from Instituto Marangoni and has worked with leading designers across three different continents, showcasing in different fashion shows and styling celebrities.

The 3-Step Cycle That's Enabling Me to Redefine an Entire African Industry

Building a couture fashion house out of Nigeria isn't all hemlines and buttons; it's about self-reliance, empowerment and competition.

