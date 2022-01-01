Signing out of account, Standby...
Helen Kontozopoulos
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and Chief Tech Evangelist
Helen Kontozopoulos is the co-founder and chief tech evangelist of ODAIA, which helps predict customer activity and redefine the workflow for pharma and life science commercial teams.
Follow Helen Kontozopoulos on Social
Latest
How to Find Your Startup's Niche
If you're targeting a market with a lot of buzz, you're aiming wrong.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Simon Glass
CEO and Board Member at Discuss.io
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder Refocus
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
David Karandish
CEO of Capacity