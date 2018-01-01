Hemendra Mathur

Agribusiness
Why Data is Next Big Opportunity in Indian Agriculture
Time is ripe for "Data revolution" which can make Indian agriculture more efficient to cater to growing food demand for the country.
Agribusiness
Realizing Indian Agri-business Potential Through Innovations
The youthful energy and commitment of these young-agri-entrepreneurs augurs well for Indian agriculture.
Budget
Union Budget 2016: Can It Be Entrepreneurial?
Focus on attracting investments in "Startups" and "SMEs".
Investor Relations
3 effective ways to build a strong investor-investee relationship
Here are few ways to establish positive, resonating and long-lasting relationships in the investment period.