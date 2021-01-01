Henny Yeshanew

Marketing Director, Consultant, Investor

Henny Yeshanew is a Top 40 Under 40 award winner and the founder of Lion Marketing Agency, which was awarded Top Agency in Ontario from 2018 to 2020 by Canada Business Awards. Henny is now an angel investor in multiple startups and provides marketing expertise to non-profit organizations.

Marketing

How the iOS 14 Privacy Change Impacts Small Businesses

With Apple taking a stance on privacy, small businesses may be taking the brunt of the change.

