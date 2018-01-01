Henri Steenkamp is CFO of Saratoga Investment Corp., a provider of financial solutions to middle-market companies. Follow him on Twitter and read his thoughts on his finance blog and South Africa blog.
Automation
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Investing
Millennials Are Great at Saving Money but Reluctant to Invest It
That market crash when they were growing up probably has something to do with it.
Student Loans
Instead of Panicking, Deal With Your Student Loans Like a CFO Would
These financial planning, analysis and forecasting tactics will help you eliminate student debt early and avoid paying unnecessary interest.
Investments
What Superheroes Can Teach Us About Investment Strategy
Look past the bodysuits and capes: Heroes hold the key to practical business knowledge whether your market is in Gotham or somewhere a bit closer to home.
Investing strategies
What Comic Book Villains Can Teach Us About Investment Mistakes
Learn what not to do from the Joker, Red Skull and more.