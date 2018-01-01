Henri Steenkamp

Guest Writer
CFO of Saratoga Investment Corp.

Henri Steenkamp is CFO of Saratoga Investment Corp., a provider of financial solutions to middle-market companies. Follow him on Twitter and read his thoughts on his finance blog and South Africa blog.

More From Henri Steenkamp

3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Automation

Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
6 min read
Millennials Are Great at Saving Money but Reluctant to Invest It
Investing

That market crash when they were growing up probably has something to do with it.
5 min read
Instead of Panicking, Deal With Your Student Loans Like a CFO Would
Student Loans

These financial planning, analysis and forecasting tactics will help you eliminate student debt early and avoid paying unnecessary interest.
7 min read
What Superheroes Can Teach Us About Investment Strategy
Investments

Look past the bodysuits and capes: Heroes hold the key to practical business knowledge whether your market is in Gotham or somewhere a bit closer to home.
7 min read
What Comic Book Villains Can Teach Us About Investment Mistakes
Investing strategies

Learn what not to do from the Joker, Red Skull and more.
6 min read
