Henrik Werdelin

Guest Writer
Managing Partner of Prehype

Henrik Werdelin is managing partner of Prehype, a venture development firm headquartered in New York with offices in Detroit, Copenhagen, London and Rio. Prehype co-creates new ventures and incubation programs with VCs and corporations and launches successful venture-backed startups. 

Want to Become More Disruptive With Your Startup? You Got 100 Days.
Innovation

Entrepreneurs know that innovative ideas and products keep their businesses afloat, but many invest in such lengthy development processes that their innovations never see the light of day.
