Henry Engelhardt is an American businessman, the founder and former chief executive of Admiral Group, and author of the book Be A Better Boss.

Admiral Group is a motor insurance company headquartered in Wales, which he steered to become one of Britain's most valuable companies. He stepped down as chief executive in 2016 to make way for a younger management team to take the group forward.

Engelhardt was one of the founding team members at Churchill Insurance, before launching Admiral Group in 1993. In 1999, he led a management buy-out of the business, which has since become a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Henry loves business, and he loves leading and managing. He also loves helping others to achieve their goals. For him, the essence of a business career is having the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help so many people: customers, staff, suppliers and stakeholders alike.