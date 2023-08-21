Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I was starting a new insurance company 32 years ago, I called our core group of five leaders around a small table to talk about wish lists.

I gave them this sentence: "I want to work for a company that…"

Fill in the rest for yourself, I told them. Write down as many answers as you'd like.

Why? Because an exercise like this can set your company up for lasting success — by giving you insights into what your team wants, what will motivate them, and what must change.

It certainly worked for us: At my company, the Admiral Group, we grew to 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual revenue — and we still ask new employees to answer this same question.

Go ahead and ask your employees the same question. If my experience is any guide, you'll learn a lot — about their dreams, their priorities, and even little things like, say, a parking space. That last one came up a lot! And it's all important.

Over the years, thousands and thousands of people at Admiral have completed this form. I read every one (for the first decade, anyway). Besides giving managers some great intel, it also let new employees know that they have input and some control over their workplace.

You might be surprised at the answers you get. In our case, most of the answers were about corporate culture: People wanted respect, caring managers, time off when needed, appreciation, responsibilities.

This then guided the way we led the company. Every once in a while, when I'd inquire about giving workers more appreciation, a manager would say, "Well, that's why we pay them." And I'd wince. That manager doesn't get it. You don't want them showing up for a paycheck — you want them to have the energy and desire to do great things to rival your own.

I also made a point of introducing myself to every new employee — more than 20,000 people over 25 years — and ask why they'd joined Admiral. Over and over, I heard how previous employers treated them badly, disrespectfully, had rules for some but not others, uncaring managers, on and on. Then I'd repeat this to senior leadership, ingraining how important it was to our future to treat people well.

Let's be clear: This wasn't out of the goodness of my heart. A great culture is not altruistic. It was for the bottom line, and we've continually found that our great culture helps the business thrive.

Employees will care about a company when they know the company cares about them. That's very rewarding.

But here's an important caveat: If you're going to ask employees to write a list like this, you must write one yourself too. I did. I still have it.

Here were my answers:

I want to work for a company …

That always treats customers, employees, and vendors with respect and dignity. Where everyone in the company cares for the company as if it were his/her own company. Where good people are rewarded; where hard work is rewarded; where good work is rewarded. Where good ideas come from people at all levels of the company. That treats individuals as individuals, be they customers, employees, or vendors. Where the company bends over backwards to help employees who bend over backwards to help the company. That is proud to sell its products and services to customers. That works hard every day to satisfy the demands of customers. Where people work together for a common goal.

Idealistic? Yep. But also heartfelt and absolutely true. And these principles formed the foundation of a hugely successful company.

We lived up to those principles with an open, egalitarian office with no executive lunchroom or company cars, some creative sales ideas, and shares for all the staff. When we went public, everyone had a piece. Spreading the wealth made everyone wealthier.

This essay is adapted from Henry Engelhardt's new book, Be a Better Boss.