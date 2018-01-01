Henry Kim currently heads up business development at Symphony Commerce and enjoys helping clients achieve triple-digit growth. Before co-founding Symphony in 2013, Kim co-founded the flash-sales site Sneakpeeq and lead acquisition efforts in China and Korea for Yucaipa Global Opportunities Fund.
Mobile
4 Tips for Passing Google's New Mobile-Friendly Test
If your web site isn't optimized for mobile, Google's search algorythms will make it hard to find.
Holidays
Smart Retailers Know There Is Plenty of Action After the Holidays
Here are three promotions to boost sales after Santa Claus leaves town.