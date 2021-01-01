Signing out of account, Standby...
Hera Javed
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founding Partner of J&K Law
Hera Javed Esq. is a founding partner at J&K Law. Javed has worked on immigration law for nearly a decade, starting her career as a removal defense attorney, and now representing venture-capital firms, industry-leading startups, national labor unions and celebrities from across the world.
For Immigrants Looking to Start a Business in the U.S., It All Comes Down to Long-Term Vision and Strategy
Setting a strategy and choosing the right visa are critical for immigrants starting businesses in the U.S.
