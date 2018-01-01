Holger Seim is CEO and co-founder of the bitesize learning company Blinkist. The Blinkist apps offer key insights from nonfiction books as comprehensive, quick-reads. Holger’s mission is to encourage people to keep learning and reading. His go-to karaoke song is Wonderwall by Oasis.
Startup Success Stories
Here Are 4 Things I Would Have Done Differently as a Founder
After 4 years, an entrepreneur looks back and realizes that sometimes a bad decision is better than no decision.
Business Books
The Recipe for the Perfect Business Book
The best place for business advice is still good old print books and ebooks. Here are four things those books have in common.
Leadership
Lessons for the New CEO From 5 Great Leaders of History
From a revolutionary who began life as a slave, to the hero who led South Africa out of apartheid: Learn from the past.