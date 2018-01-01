Hooman Radfar

Hooman Radfar

Co-founder of AddThis
Hooman Radfar is the co-founder of  AddThis, a platform offering website tools to drive traffic.

More From Hooman Radfar

Seeing Red? How to Avoid Blowing Up at Others.
Leadership Qualities

Seeing Red? How to Avoid Blowing Up at Others.

The key to being a great leader is not to avoid emotion but to avoid letting it get the best of you when dealing with investors, employees and customers.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.