Hossein Rahnama

Venture Capital
Here's How AI Is Changing VC Funding
Venture capital firms are using machine learning to make their investment decisions. Here's how to use AI for better business insights and better access to funds.
Leadership
What First-Time Presidents and Entrepreneurs Have in Common
First-time presidents and entrepreneurs benefit from being the new kids in town. Everyone is curious about what they'll do, and they have the freedom to shape their legacies around bold, innovative initiatives.
Employee Recruitment
Don't Wait for Qualified Applicants -- Go Make Some
There will be 1 million unfilled tech jobs by 2020. So, don't wait for universities to create startup-ready talent. Partner with them to develop your own.