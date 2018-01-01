Hossein Rahnama

Hossein Rahnama

Guest Writer
Founder and chief executive officer, Flybits
Hossein Rahnama is the founder and chief executive officer of Flybits, a context-as-a-service company, with offices in Toronto and Palo Alto, Calif. His research explores artificial intelligence, mobile human-computer interaction and the effective design of contextual services. Rahnama has written 30 publications and received 10 patents in ubiquitous computing, is a council member of the National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada and is a visiting scholar at the Human Dynamics Group at MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass.

More From Hossein Rahnama

Here's How AI Is Changing VC Funding
Venture Capital

Here's How AI Is Changing VC Funding

Venture capital firms are using machine learning to make their investment decisions. Here's how to use AI for better business insights and better access to funds.
6 min read
What First-Time Presidents and Entrepreneurs Have in Common
Leadership

What First-Time Presidents and Entrepreneurs Have in Common

First-time presidents and entrepreneurs benefit from being the new kids in town. Everyone is curious about what they'll do, and they have the freedom to shape their legacies around bold, innovative initiatives.
7 min read
Don't Wait for Qualified Applicants -- Go Make Some
Employee Recruitment

Don't Wait for Qualified Applicants -- Go Make Some

There will be 1 million unfilled tech jobs by 2020. So, don't wait for universities to create startup-ready talent. Partner with them to develop your own.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.