Howard Brown

Ready for Anything
Why More Sales Leaders Are Focusing on Sales Coaching
The American job market is tighter than it's been in years, and the sales industry is no exception.
Ready for Anything
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'
Prospects will never buy from you if you can't hear it when they tell you they are interested.
Ready for Anything
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives
If your new sales rep is trained right, the executive signing on the dotted line will never even know he's dealing with a novice.
Ready for Anything
The New Wave of Sales Acceleration Technology
It's time to ask yourself this question, Does my team have the right tools for selling?
Leadership Qualities
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach
Define your parameters carefully to help you focus on your employees, customers and leadership goals.
Ready for Anything
3 Tips to Improve Sales Conversations for Faster Growth
The best sales pitch is mostly listening to your customers. Hearing what they don't like is just as valuable as learning what they love.
Ready for Anything
5 Inside Sales Hiring Tips for Growing Companies
Competition for all-star sales reps has never been fiercer. Adopt a winning strategy to build your team.