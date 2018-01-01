Howard Brown

Howard Brown

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, RingDNA.com
Howard Brown is the founder and CEO of RingDNA, which aims to maximize inside sales performance. Previously he founded 4Therapy (acquired by CRC Health) and Senior Transitions (acquired by RealPage).

Why More Sales Leaders Are Focusing on Sales Coaching
Why More Sales Leaders Are Focusing on Sales Coaching

The American job market is tighter than it's been in years, and the sales industry is no exception.
4 min read
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'

Prospects will never buy from you if you can't hear it when they tell you they are interested.
4 min read
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives

If your new sales rep is trained right, the executive signing on the dotted line will never even know he's dealing with a novice.
5 min read
The New Wave of Sales Acceleration Technology
The New Wave of Sales Acceleration Technology

It's time to ask yourself this question, Does my team have the right tools for selling?
4 min read
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach

Define your parameters carefully to help you focus on your employees, customers and leadership goals.
5 min read
3 Tips to Improve Sales Conversations for Faster Growth
3 Tips to Improve Sales Conversations for Faster Growth

The best sales pitch is mostly listening to your customers. Hearing what they don't like is just as valuable as learning what they love.
4 min read
5 Inside Sales Hiring Tips for Growing Companies
5 Inside Sales Hiring Tips for Growing Companies

Competition for all-star sales reps has never been fiercer. Adopt a winning strategy to build your team.
4 min read
