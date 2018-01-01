Howdy Pierce

Howdy Pierce is the co-CEO and founder of Cardinal Peak in Lafayette, Colo. His technical background is in multimedia systems, software engineering and operating systems. He was formerly CEO of Vantum Corporation, a venture-backed startup addressing the market for networked video for enterprise applications. He also held various engineering positions at DiviCom, Taligent, the Santa Cruz Operation, and Microsoft. Pierce holds a B.S. in mathematics and writing from Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of the board of advisors for the computer science department at the University of Colorado.

What Does the 'Freelance Economy' Mean for Engineers?
What Does the 'Freelance Economy' Mean for Engineers?

The use of freelancers can lead to greater flexibility and fewer limitations, resulting in a competitive advantage for small companies.
The Internet of Things Will Have Arrived When You Don't Even Notice It's There
The Internet of Things Will Have Arrived When You Don't Even Notice It's There

The IoT will be a disappointment if it is just a deluge of smart-phone apps for operating appliances.
