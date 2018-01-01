Guest Writer

Co-CEO and Founder of Cardinal Peak

Howdy Pierce is the co-CEO and founder of Cardinal Peak in Lafayette, Colo. His technical background is in multimedia systems, software engineering and operating systems. He was formerly CEO of Vantum Corporation, a venture-backed startup addressing the market for networked video for enterprise applications. He also held various engineering positions at DiviCom, Taligent, the Santa Cruz Operation, and Microsoft. Pierce holds a B.S. in mathematics and writing from Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of the board of advisors for the computer science department at the University of Colorado.