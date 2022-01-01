Signing out of account, Standby...
Humza Khan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of VASA Health Technologies
Humza Khan is the founder and chief executive officer of HealthIV. With the launch of HealthIV, Khan aims to create unprecedented interoperability in healthcare for patients, physicians, pharmacists and home care workers.
Follow Humza Khan on Social
Latest
Beyond Compassion: Why Business Leaders Need to Care About Healthcare Disparities
Nearly 30 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2021. If you're a business owner, it's time to pay attention: These are not just statistics or people you'll never meet. They're your employees, your customers and even their families, and there's no better place to make change than within the walls of your own organization.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nate Nead
Managing Director at InvestNet
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Bobby Marhamat
CEO of Raydiant
-
Jake Wiley
Host of the Limited Partner Podcast
-
Andrew Walker
CEO of Shift7 Digital
-
Marilisa Barbieri
Luxury Design Business Consultant
-
-
Kedma Ough, MBA
CEO of Target Funding