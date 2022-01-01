Humza Khan

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of VASA Health Technologies

Humza Khan is the founder and chief executive officer of HealthIV. With the launch of HealthIV, Khan aims to create unprecedented interoperability in healthcare for patients, physicians, pharmacists and home care workers.

https://healthiv.com/

Follow Humza Khan on Social

Latest

Healthcare

Beyond Compassion: Why Business Leaders Need to Care About Healthcare Disparities

Nearly 30 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2021. If you're a business owner, it's time to pay attention: These are not just statistics or people you'll never meet. They're your employees, your customers and even their families, and there's no better place to make change than within the walls of your own organization.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like