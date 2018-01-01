Hunter Hoffmann

Guest Writer
Head of US Communications at Hiscox

Hunter Hoffmann is head of US Communications at Hiscox Small Business Insurance and is responsible for media relations, social media, internal communications, content marketing and executive messaging. Hunter lives in New York City with his wife and two sons, Walker and Otis. In his spare time, he moonlights as Chief Marketing Officer for Junior’s Fresh, a healthy pre-school meal provider in New York City founded by his wife, Michelle.

 

More From Hunter Hoffmann

10 Businesses You Can Start From Your Dorm Room
Young Entrepreneurs

10 Businesses You Can Start From Your Dorm Room

From information technology consulting to snow removal, the sky's the limit for college students to become entrepreneurs.
5 min read
