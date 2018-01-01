Co-founder of NowMoneyME

Ian Dillon was educated at Cambridge and Exeter Universities. Whilst at Cambridge, he started a successful e-commerce business which has recently been sold. Ian’s former banking career was spent at HSBC, working in retail and corporate banking and FX, before taking a management role within investment banking capital markets. In 2015, he co-founded NOW Money, an accounts and remittance service for the unbanked population of the Middle East.