Ian Dillon

Co-founder of NowMoneyME

Ian Dillon was educated at Cambridge and Exeter Universities. Whilst at Cambridge, he started a successful e-commerce business which has recently been sold. Ian’s former banking career was spent at HSBC, working in retail and corporate banking and FX, before taking a management role within investment banking capital markets. In 2015, he co-founded NOW Money, an accounts and remittance service for the unbanked population of the Middle East.

Setting A Precedent (In The MENA Funding Landscape)
Startup Funding

NOW Money's recent raise of funds from American VC firms is good news for the MENA funding landscape.
How Fintech Is Changing The World (And How Blockchain Is A Part Of This)
Blockchain

Blockchain is widely anticipated to be the latest in a line of fintech innovations to shape the future of our economies and business ecosystems.
How Blockchain Can Make A Positive Impact On Global Issues
FinTech

Blockchain is the big buzzword in financial services at the moment– seen as the next big thing, much like 'big data' was before it, and the 'cloud' was before that.
