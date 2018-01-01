Igor Shoifot

Guest Writer
Investment Partner at TMT Investments

Igor Shoifot is Investment Partner at TMT Investments, a venture capital firm focused on high-growth, internet-based companies across a variety of B2B and B2C sectors. TMT Investments is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Igor lives in San Francisco.

Your Current Monetization Method Won't Last Forever
Monetization

To take your business to the next level you have to be ready to monetize in different ways.
4 min read
B2B? C2C? VC-Backed? Read on to Have These and Other Business Models Explained.
Business Model

B2B? C2C? VC-Backed? Read on to Have These and Other Business Models Explained.

Here are five business models your startup can use in its pursuit of bringing in revenue.
5 min read
