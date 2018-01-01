Ilise Benun

Ilise Benun

Ilise Benun

Ilise Benun is a national speaker and the author of several books, including The Art of Self Promotion, and the co-founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, a business coaching program for solopreneurs.

More From Ilise Benun

4 Contacts You Need In Your Network Now
Growth Strategies

4 Contacts You Need In Your Network Now

Being strategic about who is in your network can speed your way to success. Here are four key groups to keep in mind.
3 min read
New Rule of Social Media: 3 Tweets Gets the Message Out
Marketing

New Rule of Social Media: 3 Tweets Gets the Message Out

When it comes to tweeting -- or heck, even emailing or calling -- attempt at least three times, says Ilise Benun of Marketing Mentor.
3 min read
Don't Forget 'Positioning' in Your Marketing
Marketing

Don't Forget 'Positioning' in Your Marketing

A positioning statement is what you stand for -- and what makes you stand out. Here's how to write one.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.