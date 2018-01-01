Ilise Benun is a national speaker and the author of several books, including The Art of Self Promotion, and the co-founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, a business coaching program for solopreneurs.
Growth Strategies
4 Contacts You Need In Your Network Now
Being strategic about who is in your network can speed your way to success. Here are four key groups to keep in mind.
Marketing
New Rule of Social Media: 3 Tweets Gets the Message Out
When it comes to tweeting -- or heck, even emailing or calling -- attempt at least three times, says Ilise Benun of Marketing Mentor.
Marketing
Don't Forget 'Positioning' in Your Marketing
A positioning statement is what you stand for -- and what makes you stand out. Here's how to write one.