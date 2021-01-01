Iman Bashir
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Craftly.AI
Iman Bashir is an UX/UI designer and full-stack developer with a passion for crafting visual identities. Specializing in search-engine optimization, she found a way to do it at scale with artificial intelligence: Craftly.AI. Her interests include design, SEO, growth hacking and female empowerment.
The 5 Personalities You Meet in a Coworking Space
The way we work post-pandemic will never be the same, so it's time to get creative! Read about the types of people you'll find at a coworking space to see if it is the right fit for you.
