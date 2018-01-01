Iman Jalali

Biases
Why Studying Your Business Heroes Isn't Really Helping You Succeed
Mark Zuckerberg is famous for that hoodie he wears. A thousand people who failed without you hearing about it also wore hoodies.
Remote Workers
The Future of Work is 'Remote.' How You Can Build a Killer Remote Team.
Think: communication, trust and company culture as three keys to building your team.
Launching a Business
7 Crucial Money Tips to Failure-Proof Your New Business
Time is money, and both are especially critical for startups. Practice these skills until they're second nature so your launch doesn't crash and burn instead.
Startups
Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup
If you don't validate your business idea with potential customers, you can't know if you're really offering them what they want or need.
Performance Reviews
Should You Ditch Annual Performance Reviews? It Depends.
But the answer is definitely 'yes' if you're at a startup and your employees wear many hats.
5 Powerful Uses of LinkedIn Few Businesses Are Maximizing
You're doing yourself a major disservice if you write off LinkedIn as a boring, stodgy website.
Hiring
7 Critical Traits to Look For In Early Hires
Your first few hires can mean the difference between success and failure. Here's a few traits to look for when hiring early on.
Leadership Qualities
Why Some CEOs and Entrepreneurs Make Horrible Leaders
Their confidence inspires them to take risks. But if these executives don't learn to properly interact with the teams that support them, they will fail.
Hiring
Startups, Share the Top Job Candidates You Turn Down
This modest proposal could result in a win-win for companies and job seekers alike.
Big Data
Don't Drive Your Business Without Data
When you have good information about your customers, innovation can result.
Crowdsourcing
Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking
Entrepreneurs should invite public opinion when the timing is right -- without handing over the reins.
Working at a Startup
A Reality Check for Anyone Eager to Work for a Startup
Brutal hours, low pay, stock option souvenirs, smart people with good ideas routinely going broke. You can fall in love, again, with your day job.
Conferences
Avoid Wasting Time and Money on Conferences With These 5 Tips
You can still get some valuable networking and learning experiences without attending an event.