Isaac Oates

Isaac Oates

Guest Writer
CEO of Justworks

Isaac Oates is the CEO and founder of Justworks, an automated HR and payments platform that helps entrepreneurs build their business and create great places to work. 

It's Time to Bust These 3 Myths About Hiring Veterans
Veterans

It's Time to Bust These 3 Myths About Hiring Veterans

Misunderstandings may inhibit private sector businesses from recruiting veterans
5 min read
I Take a Vacation From My Business Every Year. Research Shows Why It's Good for Me -- and My Company.
Vacations

I Take a Vacation From My Business Every Year. Research Shows Why It's Good for Me -- and My Company.

Take a break. Your company will thank you.
4 min read
Internships 101: Tips on Hiring Interns and Running a Successful Program
Internships

Internships 101: Tips on Hiring Interns and Running a Successful Program

Figuring out how to run a legal and mutually beneficial internship program for young adults looking to enter the workforce can be challenging.
6 min read
This Is the Best Way For Tech Startups to Solve Their Image Problem
Human Resources

This Is the Best Way For Tech Startups to Solve Their Image Problem

The secret to customer success and a strong brand is your employees.
5 min read
Make Your Company More Like a Family to Attract Talent
Recruiting

Make Your Company More Like a Family to Attract Talent

Quality team members want support and opportunity for personal development -- not just a decent paycheck.
6 min read
7 Things the Army Taught Me About Running a Company
Leadership Skills

7 Things the Army Taught Me About Running a Company

The norm for military officers is to take blame. share credit and put the team first. That's as inspiring in civilian life as it is in uniform.
5 min read
The 7 Deadly Sins of the Eager Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

The 7 Deadly Sins of the Eager Entrepreneur

People who start companies are passionate, energetic and unafraid of risk. Sometimes, that's a recipe for disaster.
5 min read
