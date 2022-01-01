Isabel Yeung

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Managing Director of Blue Umbrella

Isabel Yeung is managing director of Blue Umbrella, a global compliance technology company.

https://www.blueumbrella.com/

Follow Isabel Yeung on Social

Latest

Technology

Deploying AI in Your Business? Don't Forget This Department

AI and other advanced technologies play a critical role in augmenting compliance processes and workflows.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like