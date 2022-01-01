Ivan Burazin

Ivan Burazin

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Chief Developer Experience Officer at Infobip

Ivan Burazin co-founded Codeanywhere, the first cross-platform Cloud IDE, which now has over two million developers worldwide. Burazin founded developer conference Shift, which was acquired by Infobip, a global communications cloud provider in 2021.

How My Home Country Fuels My Entrepreneurial Passion

Look to Croatia as proof of tech being able to lift entire countries into massive wealth.

