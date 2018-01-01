Ivan Ristic

Ivan Ristic

Ivan Ristic is President and co-founder of Diffusion, a communications agency with offices in New York and London. 

More From Ivan Ristic

How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget
Marketing

How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget

Our PR expert Ivan Ristic offers up advice on how companies can use publicity to increase website traffic.
3 min read
How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers
Marketing

How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers

With the world of media constantly changing, public relations expert Ivan Ristic gives us the lowdown of what makes a good PR person in today's landscape.
3 min read
How to Handle Negative Online Reviews
Marketing

How to Handle Negative Online Reviews

Our PR expert Ivan Ristic discusses how businesses should handle negative comments on social media and review sites like Yelp.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.