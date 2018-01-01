Ivy has spent 20 years advising companies and executives on how to build their reputations across the U.S. and around the globe. A visionary leader who helps clients problem-solve, she creates big ideas and gets outsize results. She is an accomplished executive and small business owner, a results-oriented civic leader and a consummate juggler of professional and philanthropic projects.
Marketing
5 Ways to Get to the Heart of Emotional Marketing
Done right, emotional marketing helps marketers differentiate and compete in this changing environment, and conveys a brand's values, interests and passion.
Innovation
When It Comes to Innovation, Go Big or Go Home
Innovation isn't simply a marketing catch-phrase. It's a way of life for many business owners and an absolutely vital aspect of survival and success.
Branding
What Small Businesses Can Learn About Creating a Lasting Brand From Apple, Dunkin' Donuts and CVS
These three examples provide a template for success.
Public Relations
What Startups Should Do Differently When It Comes to PR
Startups must specifically address the unique needs and challenges of being a new company while creating their PR strategy.
Business
15 Lessons on Surviving and Thriving for Entrepreneurs
Every business is unique. What you have to do to make it work is pretty much the same for all of them.