Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

Ivy has spent 20 years advising companies and executives on how to build their reputations across the U.S. and around the globe. A visionary leader who helps clients problem-solve, she creates big ideas and gets outsize results. She is an accomplished executive and small business owner, a results-oriented civic leader and a consummate juggler of professional and philanthropic projects.

5 Ways to Get to the Heart of Emotional Marketing
Marketing

5 Ways to Get to the Heart of Emotional Marketing

Done right, emotional marketing helps marketers differentiate and compete in this changing environment, and conveys a brand's values, interests and passion.
7 min read
When It Comes to Innovation, Go Big or Go Home
Innovation

When It Comes to Innovation, Go Big or Go Home

Innovation isn't simply a marketing catch-phrase. It's a way of life for many business owners and an absolutely vital aspect of survival and success.
6 min read
What Small Businesses Can Learn About Creating a Lasting Brand From Apple, Dunkin' Donuts and CVS
Branding

What Small Businesses Can Learn About Creating a Lasting Brand From Apple, Dunkin' Donuts and CVS

These three examples provide a template for success.
6 min read
What Startups Should Do Differently When It Comes to PR
Public Relations

What Startups Should Do Differently When It Comes to PR

Startups must specifically address the unique needs and challenges of being a new company while creating their PR strategy.
6 min read
15 Lessons on Surviving and Thriving for Entrepreneurs
Business

15 Lessons on Surviving and Thriving for Entrepreneurs

Every business is unique. What you have to do to make it work is pretty much the same for all of them.
8 min read
