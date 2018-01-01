Jack McNamara

Jack McNamara

Guest Writer
Chief Instigator at TruEnergy

Jack McNamara is a former pro athlete turned sports drink entrepreneur. Fed up with artificial ingredients and sweeteners, he founded TruEnergy, a clean energy shot formulated for athletes of all levels from olympians to weekend warriors. Opting for an untraditional route, Jack graduated night school at Boston College and participated in Copenhagen Business School's student incubator, CSE, while playing pro hockey in Europe. An alumnus of the accelerators, Startup52 and Food-X, he is a true entrepreneur who has crashed on couches, slept in the office, and even lived in a gym in order to launch his startup.

More From Jack McNamara

This Entrepreneur Maxed His Credit Card to Attend His Industry's Biggest Trade Show. It Was Money Well Spent.
Trade Shows

When all the most successful people in your chosen field are gathered, get yourself in the room however you can and then act like you belong.
9 min read
The Death of Traditional Advertising and the Rise of Originality
Advertising

Companies that can't afford TV ads are finding they can do a lot on online for a lot less money.
6 min read
This Entrepreneur Lives in the Back Room at a Gym While Building His Business
Lean Startups

Many entrepreneurs have launched startups from home. This relentless entrepreneur would, too, if he still had a home.
7 min read
