Chief Instigator at TruEnergy

Jack McNamara is a former pro athlete turned sports drink entrepreneur. Fed up with artificial ingredients and sweeteners, he founded TruEnergy, a clean energy shot formulated for athletes of all levels from olympians to weekend warriors. Opting for an untraditional route, Jack graduated night school at Boston College and participated in Copenhagen Business School's student incubator, CSE, while playing pro hockey in Europe. An alumnus of the accelerators, Startup52 and Food-X, he is a true entrepreneur who has crashed on couches, slept in the office, and even lived in a gym in order to launch his startup.