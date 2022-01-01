Signing out of account, Standby...
Jackie Sunga
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Conversion Copywriter and Brand Voice Consultant
Jackie Sunga is a conversion copywriter for websites and digital course launches. She helps impact-driven experts attract perfect-fit customers with a strategic and data-driven approach to copywriting. She loves finding the best words to help clients grow their businesses and sell with integrity.
Latest
7 Tips to Ensure Your Website Copy Sells Your Offers
Here's how to sell more of your products or services with effective website copy.
Your Value Proposition Is Crucial. Here Are 5 Steps to Ensure It Resonates.
How to write a strong value proposition so that you can continue to attract your perfect-fit customers, retain them and increase referrals to your business.
