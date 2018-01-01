JACQUELYN SMITH, RICHARD FELONI AND DRAKE BAER

Jacquelyn Smith joined Business Insider as the Careers Editor in February 2014. She previously worked as a leadership reporter for Forbes, where she covered careers, workplace trends, the U.S. job market, education, outstanding leadership, marketing and advertising. She is the co-author of "Find And Keep Your Dream Job, The Definitive Careers Guide From Forbes."

Jacquelyn holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from The University of Arizona and a master’s degree from Hofstra University. She lives in New York City and can be found on Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

Richard Feloni covers management strategy, entrepreneurialism, and leadership for Business Insider. Richard joined BI in Oct. 2013 and initially covered the advertising industry. He has written for publications in Boston and has also freelanced videos for The Wall Street Journal. Richard is an alumnus of Boston College and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Drake Baer reports on strategy, leadership, and organizational psychology at Business Insider. He recently authored "The Making Of Tesla: Invention, Betrayal, And The Birth Of The Roadster," a Business Insider longform feature.

He is the co-author of "Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability." Before joining BI, Drake was a contributing writer at Fast Company. Before that, he spent years traveling the world.