Jaideep Gupta

Founder and CEO, Univariety
Jaideep Gupta is the driving force behind Univariety. The inspiration of setting up strong career & college guidance systems in schools came from his personal experience of studying in various schools in the US during childhood. Upon moving to India towards the end of school, he found a complete lack of support or guidance at the school level. That thought stayed with him. He went onto complete his Bachelors from SSCBS, Delhi University and Masters from NMIMS (Narsee Monjee) in India and spent about 12 years in consulting and investment banking roles with companies like GE Capital, Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young. 

Why Career Counseling is Important in Schools ?
Picking a career usually, comes after picking a course. If a student doesn't pick the right course, it would inadvertently affect their career choice.
