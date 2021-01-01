About Jaime Manteiga
Jaime Manteiga is a Cuban-American technology entrepreneur and information security researcher. He is the founder of Venkon Corp, a computer and network security firm headquartered in Miami, Fla. and founder of TAPTOK, a revolutionary approach for contact sharing technologies.
More From Jaime Manteiga
Cybersecurity
Putting Off Cybersecurity Is Putting You at Much Bigger Risk Than You Realize
It may seem hard to justify when your company is getting started, but the longer you wait, the more difficult and expensive it gets to protect your business from hackers.