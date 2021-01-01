Signing out of account, Standby...
Jaime Schmidt
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
As the founder of Schmidt's Naturals, Jaime Schmidt led the brand to sales in 30-plus countries and onto the shelves of Target, Costco, CVS, Walmart and Whole Foods. Schmidt is the co-founder of Color Capital and author of "Supermaker: Crafting Business on Your Own Terms."
Follow Jaime Schmidt on Social
Latest
Think You Need Venture Capital Backing to Start Your Business? Think Again.
Use this five-step guide to build your business on your terms.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Rahul Raj
Founder + CMO of 5&Vine
-
John Murphy
Founder of eBike Generation
-
Stav Vaisman
CEO of InspiredConsumer
-
Ethan Halfhide
CEO of CustomerDiscovery.co & Leandiscoverygroup.com
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Kristy Carruthers
CEO of SHEcorporated
-
Krishna Athal
Founder & Executive Director of YUVA
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO