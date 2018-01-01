Jake Croman

Guest Writer
College Student, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist
Jake Croman is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who currently attends the University of Michigan. Croman's networking experience and logistical know-how helps him raise funds for charitable organizations, including his own, The Eddie Croman Foundation.

The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies
Leadership Strategy

A combination of guidance, transparency and collaboration will help leaders guide in the digital age.
7 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Health and Productivity
Artificial Intelligence

For a healthy, happy office, artificial intelligence can be like a supportive big brother -- not just Big Brother.
8 min read
Simple Tools You Can Use to Manage Your Time and Increase Productivity
Ready for Anything

Promoting diverse learning tools and mindsets can help you leverage a great business or become a great professional.
7 min read
4 Essential Business Relationships That Artificial Intelligence Is Better at Than You Are
Artificial Intelligence

AI isn't just a tool for pragmatic business decisions; it can leverage working relationships, too.
7 min read
The 4 Key Learning Styles and How You Can Use Them to Learn, Teach and Grow Your Business
Learning

Finding your unique learning style can help you and your business grow.
7 min read
Can't Concentrate in Your Open Office? Try These 3 Things.
Concentration

Workplace cubicles are fading into the past..
6 min read
How Businesses Can Find, Hire and Groom the Best Millennial Talent
New Hires

Attracting college graduates takes more than just an above-average salary.
7 min read
9 Tips for Starting Your Business in College
College Entrepreneurs

When your dorm is your office, budgeting your time is your best business asset.
8 min read
