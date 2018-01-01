James Clark

Employee Motivation
How to Motivate Your Team During the Last Months of the Year
With the fiscal year coming to an end, how will you set up your organization for 2018?
Generation Z
Generation Z: Are We Ready for the New Workforce?
As the last of the millennials trickle into the workforce, executives must now prepare for a bigger, more complex wave of workers.
Job Satisfaction
3 Proven Ways to Keep Employees Happy
Here are some proven, surprisingly simple steps for executives to take to make work more enjoyable and satisfying for their employees.
Managing Employees
Why CEOs Should Be Worried About the Generation Gap
For the first time in history, CEOs are having to manage up to five generations within their workforce.