James Clark

James Clark

Guest Writer
Content Marketing Specialist at DATIS HR Cloud
James Clark is a content marketing specialist for DATIS HR Cloud located in Tampa, Fla. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a degree in marketing.

More From James Clark

How to Motivate Your Team During the Last Months of the Year
Employee Motivation

How to Motivate Your Team During the Last Months of the Year

With the fiscal year coming to an end, how will you set up your organization for 2018?
5 min read
Generation Z: Are We Ready for the New Workforce?
Generation Z

Generation Z: Are We Ready for the New Workforce?

As the last of the millennials trickle into the workforce, executives must now prepare for a bigger, more complex wave of workers.
4 min read
3 Proven Ways to Keep Employees Happy
Job Satisfaction

3 Proven Ways to Keep Employees Happy

Here are some proven, surprisingly simple steps for executives to take to make work more enjoyable and satisfying for their employees.
5 min read
Why CEOs Should Be Worried About the Generation Gap
Managing Employees

Why CEOs Should Be Worried About the Generation Gap

For the first time in history, CEOs are having to manage up to five generations within their workforce.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.