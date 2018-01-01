James Hilton founded The Simplus Group, a leading technology entrepreneurship company that helps entrepreneurs and companies innovate and develop high impact mobile and web applications. He started the company while pursuing his degree at Babson College, and often speaks and writes on the topic of student entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
3 Ways to Build Credibility as a Young Trep
Student entrepreneur James Hilton on turning your age and lack of experience into assets.
Growth Strategies
3 Tips for Taking Your College Startup Global
James Hilton lived in an entrepreneurship community on campus when he launched his business. Here's how it helped him branch out.