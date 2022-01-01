James Mayo

James Mayo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Hydration Officer

James Mayo is the co-founder and chief hydration officer of SOS Hydration, an electrolyte drink created from a need to hydrate better in his professional running career.

https://www.soshydration.com

Follow James Mayo on Social

Latest

Family businesses

7 Best Practices to Running a Healthy Family Business

While working with family can be rewarding for many reasons, it can also be hard to separate personal from professional lives. Here are a few key best practices and skills that will help you maintain a neutral work environment and avoid familial conflict.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like