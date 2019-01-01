My Queue

James Moran

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Partner, ValueStreet Equity Partners

About James Moran

Jim Moran is the founder and managing partner of ValueStreet Equity Partners, a San Diego-based firm investing exclusively in small businesses.

