Guest Writer
Regional Sales Manager, HireRight Middle East

James Randall is the Regional Sales Manager at HireRight Middle East.

Four Trends Changing Recruitment: Opportunities In Background Screening
Managing Employees

Four Trends Changing Recruitment: Opportunities In Background Screening

These four key trends have shaped modern HR practices considerably -and are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future- with big implications on the use of employee screening.
5 min read
Six Tips for Conducting Executive Screening
Talent Management

Six Tips for Conducting Executive Screening

Executive hiring presents its own challenges for any company.
3 min read
How To Improve Your Startup's Onboarding Process
Starting a Business

How To Improve Your Startup's Onboarding Process

Your onboarding strategy may be impacting employee retention more than you realize.
3 min read
How To Attract And Keep the Best Talent
Recruitment

How To Attract And Keep the Best Talent

A step-by-step guide on how to attract a pool of qualified candidates.
4 min read
Technology In Recruitment: Six Tips to Improve Your Candidate's HR Experience
Human Resources

Technology In Recruitment: Six Tips to Improve Your Candidate's HR Experience

With technology playing such an integral part in our lives, candidates are increasingly expecting the recruitment process to be a slick, digital experience- and this demand is only going to increase.
4 min read
