James Rubec

James Rubec

Content Marketing Manager for Cision Canada
James Rubec is content marketing manager for Cision Canada.

More From James Rubec

3 Tips for Promoting Your Products on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

3 Tips for Promoting Your Products on Social Media

If done correctly, product placement on social media can generate a lot of talk , which will hopefully lead to an increase in sales.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.