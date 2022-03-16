James Wang

James Wang

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
GP at Creative Ventures and Co-Founder of Lioness

James Wang is general partner at Creative Ventures, an early-stage, deep-tech VC, and co-founder of Lioness Health. Previously, he was part of the investment team at Bridgewater Associates and did a stint at Google X. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley and masters in computer science at Georgia Tech.

https://creativeventures.vc

Follow James Wang on Social

Latest

Economic Downturn

Is the Economic Downturn Actually Upon Us? Here's What We Know (and What We Don't).

The economic downturn remains a prediction, not a reality. Navigate the hysteria by discerning fact from forecast.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like