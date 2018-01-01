New York City-based James Wedmore is the author of The YouTube Marketing Book (Level 5 Publishing, 2012) and founder of Video Traffic Academy, a community of video marketers.
Marketing
7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube
What you need to know when it comes to creating videos people can find and will want to watch.
Marketing
Want Your Video to Go Viral? SEO Basics Come First
Instead of focusing on the elusive goal of going viral, market your online video in a smarter way by using SEO techniques.
Marketing
3 Steps to Generating Buzz with a YouTube Contest
Video can provide a powerful marketing boost for your business on social networks.