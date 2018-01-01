James Wedmore

James Wedmore

New York City-based James Wedmore is the author of The YouTube Marketing Book (Level 5 Publishing, 2012) and founder of Video Traffic Academy, a community of video marketers.

More From James Wedmore

7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube
Marketing

7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube

What you need to know when it comes to creating videos people can find and will want to watch.
3 min read
Want Your Video to Go Viral? SEO Basics Come First
Marketing

Want Your Video to Go Viral? SEO Basics Come First

Instead of focusing on the elusive goal of going viral, market your online video in a smarter way by using SEO techniques.
3 Steps to Generating Buzz with a YouTube Contest
Marketing

3 Steps to Generating Buzz with a YouTube Contest

Video can provide a powerful marketing boost for your business on social networks.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.