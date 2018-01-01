Jamilla Ali

Jamilla Ali is a native New Yorker and graduate of Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. Jamilla previously worked at a boutique branding agency in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where she  was responsible for all new client business development efforts. Prior to Jamilla’s experience in Dubai, she was a writer for various startup blogs catered to the underground hip hop music scene and cultural activities in and around the New York City area. Jamilla continues to pursue multiple disciplines and aspires to write a book documenting her life changing experiences at home and abroad. 

Five Tips For Mastering Email Introductions
Email

Five Tips For Mastering Email Introductions

Whether you are introducing or being introduced, here are some helpful tips on how to demonstrate proper email etiquette
5 min read
Five Kinds Of People You Need In Your Inner (Professional) Circle
Networking

Five Kinds Of People You Need In Your Inner (Professional) Circle

Think long and hard about the company you keep, and ponder if you've obtained the following personalities in your ever so vital, social foundation.
4 min read
How To Keep Your Head Up When Working With Judgmental Colleagues
Growth Strategies

How To Keep Your Head Up When Working With Judgmental Colleagues

If you find yourself being singled out in your workplace, here's five tips on keeping your cool and rising above toxic colleagues:
5 min read
How To Make A Positive First Impression At Your First (Real) Job
Growth Strategies

How To Make A Positive First Impression At Your First (Real) Job

One of the most considerable challenges in career progression is getting noticed at work.
4 min read
Embodying A Winner's Mentality: How Career Adversity Strengthened And Shaped My Character
Winning Strategies

Embodying A Winner's Mentality: How Career Adversity Strengthened And Shaped My Character

Although the struggle of my life's current challenges is far from being over (for now at least), my character has undergone a profound level of transformation that's completely changed the way I work and engage in situations that I simply didn't desire to be in.
3 min read
Moving On: Use Your Setbacks As Stepping Stones To Success
Growth Strategies

Moving On: Use Your Setbacks As Stepping Stones To Success

How do you process a professional setback? Jamila Ali shares her experience.
4 min read
Boosting Productivity Levels (And Killing Distractions) At The Workplace
Productivity

Boosting Productivity Levels (And Killing Distractions) At The Workplace

Most professionals who look to move ahead with their career goals will inevitably face external distractions, such as poor weather, desolate lifestyles, and overall life challenges.
4 min read
Four Tips For The Novice Networker
Networking

Four Tips For The Novice Networker

During any professional meet-up event, you'll have approximately 10 seconds to garner the interest of and capture the full attention of important people.
4 min read
Following Someone Not Fit To Lead: Four Lessons I Learned From My First (Bad) Real-World Boss
Leadership

Following Someone Not Fit To Lead: Four Lessons I Learned From My First (Bad) Real-World Boss

Contrary to popular thought, a decision-maker does not necessarily have to embody the traits of a genuinely great leader.
5 min read
Developing and Maintaining Connections For Self-Made Success
Growth Strategies

Developing and Maintaining Connections For Self-Made Success

Here are a few of the things that helped me get the support and mentorship of significant business people.
4 min read
How To Reach Out To (And Get Noticed By) Busy People
Lifestyle

How To Reach Out To (And Get Noticed By) Busy People

Your efforts of getting noticed seem just within reach, yet the reality of unanswered emails, phone calls, and meeting requests tell another story.
3 min read
