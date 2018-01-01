Jamilla Ali is a native New Yorker and graduate of Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. Jamilla previously worked at a boutique branding agency in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where she was responsible for all new client business development efforts. Prior to Jamilla’s experience in Dubai, she was a writer for various startup blogs catered to the underground hip hop music scene and cultural activities in and around the New York City area. Jamilla continues to pursue multiple disciplines and aspires to write a book documenting her life changing experiences at home and abroad.
Five Tips For Mastering Email Introductions
Whether you are introducing or being introduced, here are some helpful tips on how to demonstrate proper email etiquette
Networking
Five Kinds Of People You Need In Your Inner (Professional) Circle
Think long and hard about the company you keep, and ponder if you've obtained the following personalities in your ever so vital, social foundation.
Growth Strategies
How To Keep Your Head Up When Working With Judgmental Colleagues
If you find yourself being singled out in your workplace, here's five tips on keeping your cool and rising above toxic colleagues:
Growth Strategies
How To Make A Positive First Impression At Your First (Real) Job
One of the most considerable challenges in career progression is getting noticed at work.
Winning Strategies
Embodying A Winner's Mentality: How Career Adversity Strengthened And Shaped My Character
Although the struggle of my life's current challenges is far from being over (for now at least), my character has undergone a profound level of transformation that's completely changed the way I work and engage in situations that I simply didn't desire to be in.
Growth Strategies
Moving On: Use Your Setbacks As Stepping Stones To Success
How do you process a professional setback? Jamila Ali shares her experience.
Productivity
Boosting Productivity Levels (And Killing Distractions) At The Workplace
Most professionals who look to move ahead with their career goals will inevitably face external distractions, such as poor weather, desolate lifestyles, and overall life challenges.
Networking
Four Tips For The Novice Networker
During any professional meet-up event, you'll have approximately 10 seconds to garner the interest of and capture the full attention of important people.
Leadership
Following Someone Not Fit To Lead: Four Lessons I Learned From My First (Bad) Real-World Boss
Contrary to popular thought, a decision-maker does not necessarily have to embody the traits of a genuinely great leader.
Growth Strategies
Developing and Maintaining Connections For Self-Made Success
Here are a few of the things that helped me get the support and mentorship of significant business people.
Lifestyle
How To Reach Out To (And Get Noticed By) Busy People
Your efforts of getting noticed seem just within reach, yet the reality of unanswered emails, phone calls, and meeting requests tell another story.