Jan Arendtsz

Guest Writer

CEO, Celigo

Jan Arendtsz is a veteran of the software industry with more than 20 years of experience in development, product management, client services and sales roles. He founded Celigo in 2006 with the goal of simplifying the integration of cloud-based applications. He is responsible for overseeing all company operations. Arendtsz holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.