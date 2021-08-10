Jana Haounji is a seasoned recruiter with diversified experience across different industries, fast-moving and slow-paced, from retail, construction, academia, non-governmental organizations, and recently, startups. She is passionate about human relations, and striving when building connections. Throughout her career, she managed to streamline the recruitment life-cycle in companies she worked at and implemented industry-specific best practices. Jana is a certified HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management, and she also holds a master’s degree in business administration. Her areas of expertise are in digital recruitment, interviews, and HR in the workplace.