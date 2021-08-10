Jana Haounji
Recruiter, The Career Club
Jana Haounji is a seasoned recruiter with diversified experience across different industries, fast-moving and slow-paced, from retail, construction, academia, non-governmental organizations, and recently, startups. She is passionate about human relations, and striving when building connections. Throughout her career, she managed to streamline the recruitment life-cycle in companies she worked at and implemented industry-specific best practices. Jana is a certified HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management, and she also holds a master’s degree in business administration. Her areas of expertise are in digital recruitment, interviews, and HR in the workplace.
Follow Jana Haounji on Social
Latest
"The Great Resignation," And The Future Of The Workplace
Studies find that employees no longer wish to work a 9-5 kind of job at the expense of their lives.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Erica McMillan
Serial Entrepreneur, Branding Strategist, Artist
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Sharon Harris
CMO of Jellyfish
-
Joe Valley
Author of The EXITpreneur's Playbook, Partner at Quiet Light Brokerage
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
Jen Sugermeyer
Founder/Life Coach/Author/Keynote Speaker
-
Bobby Marhamat
CEO of Raydiant
-
Kevin Wessels
Founder of RevSherpas