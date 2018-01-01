Guest Writer

President of Jane Wesman Public Relations

An expert on public relations and marketing, Jane Wesman is the president of Jane Wesman Public Relations, Inc., a New York City-based agency that works with book publishers and writers. She is passionate about helping women succeed in business and is the author of one of the first books on the topic, Dive Right In – The Sharks Won’t Bite: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide to Success, published in 1995.