Jane Wesman

Jane Wesman

Guest Writer
President of Jane Wesman Public Relations

An expert on public relations and marketing, Jane Wesman is the president of Jane Wesman Public Relations, Inc., a New York City-based agency that works with book publishers and writers.  She is passionate about helping women succeed in business and is the author of one of the first books on the topic, Dive Right In – The Sharks Won’t Bite: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide to Success, published in 1995. 

More From Jane Wesman

For Decades, These Same 3 Issues Have Held Women Entrepreneurs Back. Here's What You Can Do About It.

For Decades, These Same 3 Issues Have Held Women Entrepreneurs Back. Here's What You Can Do About It.

In the '90s, I wrote the book 'Dive Right In – The Sharks Won't Bite: The Entrepreneurial Woman's Guide to Success.' A lot of the same things I saw then, I see now.
6 min read
Is This The Year That You Start Your Business?
Starting a Business

Is This The Year That You Start Your Business?

Take this quiz to find out if you're ready to launch.
5 min read
The 6 Startup Essentials for a Business That Will Succeed
Starting a Business

The 6 Startup Essentials for a Business That Will Succeed

Starting a business is an adventure, don't let it become drudgery.
6 min read
6 Habits of Effective Entrepreneurial Leadership
Leadership

6 Habits of Effective Entrepreneurial Leadership

Leadership is the fuel that sparks business growth.
4 min read
8 Ways to Motivate Employees Into an Unstoppable Team
Employee Motivation

8 Ways to Motivate Employees Into an Unstoppable Team

The best investment you can make is in getting your team to share your excitement about building a premier business.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.