Janet Foutty

Guest Writer

Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP

Janet Foutty is a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP and serves as Chairman and CEO. Based in Chicago, Janet is currently the only female CEO to lead a consulting practice of this size, scope and scale. Janet holds a Bachelor of Science in quantitative business analysis from Indiana University, and a Masters of Business Administration in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.