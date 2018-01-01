Janet Murray is a journalist and PR coach who helps entrepreneurs tell their story in the media. She's also a blogger, speaker and podcaster. Janet runs her business from her garden 'shedquarters', local coffee shop or wherever she happens to be in the world (and thanks her luck stars for it every day). Join her at: www.janetmurray.co.uk.
Outsourcing
Entrepreneurs Who Speak for Themselves Don't Need to Hire PR
Handing your PR over to someone else can actually make getting press coverage less likely.
Payments
Here's When It's OK to Work for Free
These tips provide a guideline of when it's acceptable to provide work for no fee.
Public Relations
5 Excuses Entrepreneurs Make to Not Do PR
'I don't have a story yet' is no excuse because everyone has a story.