Jani Ahonala
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur
Jani Ahonala is a serial entrepreneur who believes in our collective ability to improve healthcare through innovation and equal access. As a writer, he explores the intersection of entrepreneurship and personal growth — wisdom he wishes someone would have shared with him when he was starting out.
You've Been Upgraded: A Simple Story That Helped Me Build Resilience
How a simple philosophy helped me build resilience by not stressing about what is not in my control and never allowing rejection to divert me from my passion.
