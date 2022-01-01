Janice Omadeke

Janice Omadeke

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO and Founder of The Mentor Method

Janice Omadeke is the founder and CEO of The Mentor Method, easy-to-use, award-winning software that helps companies build mentorship programs at scale.

https://www.thementormethod.com

Latest

How to Create Teams That Win in Trying Times

In this article, Janice Omadeke, CEO and Founder of The Mentor Method, shows how companies can outlast market fluctuations while retaining their most valuable asset: their people.

