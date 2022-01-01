Signing out of account, Standby...
Janice Omadeke
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO and Founder of The Mentor Method
Janice Omadeke is the founder and CEO of The Mentor Method, easy-to-use, award-winning software that helps companies build mentorship programs at scale.
How to Create Teams That Win in Trying Times
In this article, Janice Omadeke, CEO and Founder of The Mentor Method, shows how companies can outlast market fluctuations while retaining their most valuable asset: their people.
